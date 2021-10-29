Dr. Gwen Cousins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cousins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gwen Cousins, MD
Overview
Dr. Gwen Cousins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Cousins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Walter E Eversmeyer III MD Apmc4315 Houma Blvd Ste 201, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 456-9061
-
2
Retina Associates3525 Prytania St Ste 320, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 895-3961
- 3 1311 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (504) 456-9061
-
4
The Kellum Eye Center446 Corporate Dr, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (504) 456-9061
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cousins?
Dr Cousins is very knowledgeable and very caring.
About Dr. Gwen Cousins, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1336194828
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cousins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cousins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cousins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cousins works at
Dr. Cousins has seen patients for Drusen, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cousins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cousins speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cousins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cousins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cousins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cousins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.