Overview

Dr. Guy Wells, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Medical Arts Hospital, Plains Memorial Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. Wells works at Lubbock Cardiology Clinic PA in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.