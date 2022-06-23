Dr. Guy Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guy Weiss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Med Plz Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 208-5400
-
2
Ucla Center for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases-100 Medical Plz Ste 345, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6279
-
3
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m puzzled by the one stars. He knows his stuff, went through all my health history. He is fast but I found that great, we covered 1990s to present. You cannot take the whole appt time just chit chat about getting the past health history. Get it done and focus on what’s going on now and how to fix it. The Doc took everything so he had a full picture and gave me solid game plan and facts to move forward with. I feel safe, I feel good I’m going to get better I understand more now then I did in the past. I asked questions, he listened to me and answered. Again, not sure how he received one stars, I’ve seen 1 star GI docs he’s not one of them. You want to get better see him.
About Dr. Guy Weiss, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1598084030
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
