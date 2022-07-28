Dr. Guy Waldron, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Waldron, DDS
Overview
Dr. Guy Waldron, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Longview, TX.
Locations
-
1
Smile Studio3010 H G Mosley Pkwy, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 418-5796Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The online pre-registration was great. Just walked in gave them my Medicare insurance card and drivers license. Staff was on time I have never had such a thorough examination. Very impressive lobby. The dental operation was very professional and as clean as any surgery room in any hospital.
About Dr. Guy Waldron, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1710067434
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldron accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldron.
