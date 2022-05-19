Overview

Dr. Guy Voeller, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Voeller works at BMG Minimally Invasive Surgery in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.