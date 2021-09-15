See All Pediatricians in O Fallon, IL
Dr. Guy Venuti, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Guy Venuti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

Dr. Venuti works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    HSHS Medical Group Pediatrics - O'Fallon
    670 Pierce Blvd Ste 200, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 206-2088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2021
    A friend of mine recommended Dr. Venuti for some issues my 9 year old son was dealing with. Dr. Venuti gave him a different (more positive) perspective on how to deal with anxiety and emotions. He gave us options and a plan. He was so patient and you can tell that his passion is helping kids. My son said that it made his day a 10 out of 10 and he can't wait to go back and see him.
    About Dr. Guy Venuti, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1013993344
    Education & Certifications

    • Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
    Dr. Guy Venuti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venuti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venuti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venuti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venuti works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL. View the full address on Dr. Venuti’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Venuti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venuti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venuti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venuti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

