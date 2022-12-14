See All Plastic Surgeons in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Guy Trengove-Jones, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Trengove-Jones works at Guy Trengove-Jones MD, PC - Plastic Surgeons of Hampton Roads in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Guy Trengove-jones M.d. PC
    100 Kingsley Ln Ste 302, Norfolk, VA 23505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 423-2166
  2. 2
    Sentara Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic
    301 Riverview Ave Ste 100, Norfolk, VA 23510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 423-2166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 14, 2022
    I am at ease with the thoroughness to keep their patients safe inside his practice
    Willard Phelps — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Guy Trengove-Jones, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guy Trengove-Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trengove-Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trengove-Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trengove-Jones works at Guy Trengove-Jones MD, PC - Plastic Surgeons of Hampton Roads in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. Trengove-Jones’s profile.

    Dr. Trengove-Jones has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trengove-Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Trengove-Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trengove-Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trengove-Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trengove-Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

