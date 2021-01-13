Overview

Dr. Guy Strauss, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Strauss works at Southern Internal Medicine in Lake City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.