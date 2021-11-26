See All Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Guy Stofman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Guy Stofman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Guy Stofman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.

Dr. Stofman works at Bragdon Stofman Plstc Srgry Grp in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
6 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stofman Plastic Surgery Group LLC
    1350 Locust St Ste G103, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 232-5616
  2. 2
    Upmc Wound Healing Services
    1515 Locust St Ste 401, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 232-5744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Mercy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Bedsores
Thyroid Scan
Burn Injuries
Bedsores
Thyroid Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stofman?

    Nov 26, 2021
    Dr. Stofman and his staff are amazing. I waited years to have my otoplasty surgery done and felt relaxed and comfortable the minute Dr. Stofman walked into my examination room. The results were amazing! I would recommend Dr. Stofman to anyone!
    Sandra L Johnson — Nov 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Guy Stofman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Guy Stofman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stofman to family and friends

    Dr. Stofman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stofman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Guy Stofman, MD.

    About Dr. Guy Stofman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225098882
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guy Stofman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stofman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stofman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stofman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stofman works at Bragdon Stofman Plstc Srgry Grp in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Stofman’s profile.

    Dr. Stofman has seen patients for Burn Injuries and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stofman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stofman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stofman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stofman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stofman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Guy Stofman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.