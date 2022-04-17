Overview

Dr. Guy Smoak IV, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Smoak IV works at Pediatric Clinic in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Lenoir City, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.