Overview

Dr. Guy Schwartz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.