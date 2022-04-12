Overview

Dr. Guy Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beartooth Billings Clinic and Billings Clinic.



Dr. Schmidt works at Billings Clinic Ortho/Spts Medc in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.