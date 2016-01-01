Overview

Dr. Guy Pugh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Pugh works at Integrative Rheumatology/Holistic Medicine in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.