Dr. Guy Petruzzelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guy Petruzzelli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Oral Cancer and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4700 Waters Ave Bldg 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-2299
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated by Dr Petruzzelli for stage 4 oral cancer 11 years ago. Dr P is awesome and I could not recommend him more highly. During every single appointment, my wife and I were given as much time as we wanted for questions and to discuss problems and issues that I was experiencing.
About Dr. Guy Petruzzelli, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Eye & Ear Mc
- U Pittsburgh Mc
- Rush Medical College
- St. Louis University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
