Overview

Dr. Guy Nicastri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.



Dr. Nicastri works at MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Cranston, RI, Warwick, RI and North Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.