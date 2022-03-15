Dr. Guy Music, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Music is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Music, MD
Overview
Dr. Guy Music, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Myrtue Medical Center.
Locations
MD West One - Omaha8005 Farnam Dr Ste 305, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 390-4111MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
MD West One - E Pierce808 E Pierce St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 390-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- Myrtue Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had SI JOINT pain for over 20 years! Dr. Music did an SI fusion and I feel no pain anymore!! I'm thrilled!! He is also very personable and didn't rush me through my appointments with him! I'm forever thankful!
About Dr. Guy Music, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1851510580
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Music has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Music accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Music has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Music has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Music on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Music. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Music.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Music, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Music appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.