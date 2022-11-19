Dr. Mullin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guy Mullin, MD
Overview
Dr. Guy Mullin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Mullin works at
Locations
Ronald B. Wilson & Larry J. Greidinger Ptrs4 Princess Rd Ste 202, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 737-4333
Newtown Laser and Eye Institute409 Executive Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 860-3400
Surgery Center of Bucks County401 York Rd, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions (215) 443-3022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy that I made the decision to have you do my cataract surgery. After the Veterans Administration let me know that I needed cataract surgery, I did some research. After seeing your qualifications and history of eye surgery, It was an easy decision to make. I do have to tell you how Impressed I am with the professionalism and the efficiency of you and your staff. Over the years I have witnessed many people doing their jobs. I have seen no one that did theirs better than Kheri and Ann. Just watching them go about their tasks was particularly satisfying. I like the way they treated me as a patient. It was obvious that they are well trained and know every facet of their job. I was also impressed with DrTownsend Mullin who did some of the preliminary tests. I would heartily recommend her to anyone needing an eye test. All i can say is thank you forgiving me the sight I had when I joined the Air Force 64 years ago.
About Dr. Guy Mullin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullin has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.