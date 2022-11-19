See All Ophthalmologists in Lawrence Township, NJ
Dr. Guy Mullin, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (21)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Guy Mullin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Mullin works at Ronald B. Wilson & Larry J. Greidinger Ptrs in Lawrence Township, NJ with other offices in Langhorne, PA and Warminster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ronald B. Wilson & Larry J. Greidinger Ptrs
    4 Princess Rd Ste 202, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 737-4333
  2. 2
    Newtown Laser and Eye Institute
    409 Executive Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 860-3400
  3. 3
    Surgery Center of Bucks County
    401 York Rd, Warminster, PA 18974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 443-3022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Blepharitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 19, 2022
    I am so happy that I made the decision to have you do my cataract surgery. After the Veterans Administration let me know that I needed cataract surgery, I did some research. After seeing your qualifications and history of eye surgery, It was an easy decision to make. I do have to tell you how Impressed I am with the professionalism and the efficiency of you and your staff. Over the years I have witnessed many people doing their jobs. I have seen no one that did theirs better than Kheri and Ann. Just watching them go about their tasks was particularly satisfying. I like the way they treated me as a patient. It was obvious that they are well trained and know every facet of their job. I was also impressed with DrTownsend Mullin who did some of the preliminary tests. I would heartily recommend her to anyone needing an eye test. All i can say is thank you forgiving me the sight I had when I joined the Air Force 64 years ago.
    Raymond Battreall — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Guy Mullin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285680157
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mullin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mullin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mullin has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

