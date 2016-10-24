Dr. Guy Middleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Middleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Middleton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guy Middleton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Middleton works at
Locations
-
1
Dothan OB/GYN1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 402, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 673-3633
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Middleton?
Dr. Guy Middleton is a great Doctor. I recently had a total hysterectomy July 2016 & he was very patient with me. He offered advice but he still let me make the decision. He walked me through the entire thing. Before surgery & followup visits. He was always very sweet, nice, & gentle. He made my hubby & I very comfortable in our choice. My surgery didn't last but a couple of hours. He & his team kept my husband informed the entire time. He's the best!!! Love Dr. Middleton. Thanks for everything!
About Dr. Guy Middleton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053410993
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Birmingham Southern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Middleton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Middleton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Middleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Middleton works at
Dr. Middleton has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Perimenopause and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Middleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Middleton speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Middleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middleton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Middleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Middleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.