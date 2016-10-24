Overview

Dr. Guy Middleton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Middleton works at Dothan Ob/Gyn in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Perimenopause and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.