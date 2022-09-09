Dr. Guy McKhann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKhann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy McKhann, MD
Dr. Guy McKhann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I am looking forward to continuing my previous life! After 4 years such a relief to know what is causing my balance problems.
- University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals
- Washington University Medical Center
- Yale School Of Medicine
Dr. McKhann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKhann accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKhann has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Hydrocephalus, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKhann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McKhann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKhann.
