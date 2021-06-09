Overview

Dr. Guy Massry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Massry works at Guy Massry, MD, Beverly Hills, CA in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.