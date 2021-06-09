Dr. Guy Massry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Massry, MD
Dr. Guy Massry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Guy Massry, MD, Beverly Hills, CA150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 314, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-4302
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
When someone can change your life for the better, that's a special person. Dr. Massry is a rare combination of unparalleled skill and genuine kindness. My case of ptosis was a unique challenge. On the surface, it probably didn't appear that way. And this is so important to point out. Because going under the knife may feel or seem routine, and lull one into believing that 'any surgeon with accreditation and decent reviews will do'. Please think twice before endorsing such a notion. He couldn't have known that my case would be different. But it didn't matter, Dr. Massry went above and beyond to handle it. What separates Dr. Massry from the rest is that he sincerely loves his work. And you, in turn, become the most important part of his work. For ptosis patients, our conditions can sometimes be overlooked or treated as routine. Yet, his passion takes what he does to a place of artistry but with a warm, human touch. There's no other surgeon in this field that I'd recommend more.
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1134137441
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- St Louis U-Anheuser-Busch Eye Inst
- Huntington Meml Hosp
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
