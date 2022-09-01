Overview

Dr. Guy Lin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at ENT and Allergy Associates - East Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.