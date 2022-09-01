Dr. Guy Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Guy Lin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - East Side150 E 58th St Fl 34, New York, NY 10155 Directions (212) 722-5570
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
The staff is friendly and efficient but he has a secretary (Man)who is amazing.
About Dr. Guy Lin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1346253432
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Hebrew.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.