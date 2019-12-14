Dr. Guy Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Lerner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guy Lerner, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School.
Dr. Lerner works at
Locations
Specialists in Pain Care11300 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 253-0505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was seen within 30 minutes of appt. Have been a patient for three years and have been treated extremely well. Staff included and Erin listened and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Guy Lerner, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1770671547
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology
- University of Pittsburgh Medical School
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerner works at
Dr. Lerner has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.
