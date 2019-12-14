Overview

Dr. Guy Lerner, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School.



Dr. Lerner works at Specialists in Pain Care Ky in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.