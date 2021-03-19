Dr. Guy Langlo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Langlo, DPM
Dr. Guy Langlo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Foot and Ankle Center of West Georgia PC100 Professional Pl Ste 101, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 834-9080
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Does a great JOB! on the feet. What else do you need to know?
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Langlo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langlo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Langlo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langlo.
