Dr. Guy Lancellotti III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI.
Kent County Memorial Professional Billing Department455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 736-4242
Healthtouch Inc49 South County Commons Way, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 736-4242
- Kent Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
My name is Ernest Calore. I am 92yrs old. I recently had a procedure on my right artery on my neck that had a 90% blockage by Dr. Guy Lancellotti MD,FACS at Kent County Hospital, Warwick, RI on 7/17/18. I was released 7/18/18 with no complications. My surgery & recovery went as he assured me it would. I was impressed with his professional & humane manor and had complete confidence in him. This hospital is fortunate to have Dr Lancellotti. I would highly recommend this highly gifted doctor.
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1609838697
- General Surgery
