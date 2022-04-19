Overview

Dr. Guy Kemling, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Kemling works at Pueblo Family Medicine in Pueblo, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.