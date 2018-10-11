Dr. Guy Kahler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Kahler, MD
Overview
Dr. Guy Kahler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camden, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.
Dr. Kahler works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Primary Care Mill St.1111 Mill St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahler?
Dr Kahler is from around here. He is easy to understand and talk with whenever one has an appointment with him. Several of my family members use him as their doctor. He is so kind, respectful, and a 'southern gentleman' I would recommend him to anyone who needs a family doctor.
About Dr. Guy Kahler, MD
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1376506154
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kahler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahler works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.