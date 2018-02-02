Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guy Jordan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Guy Jordan, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Gainesville, GA.
Dr. Jordan works at
Locations
Brightstar Lifecare634 Green St NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-5262
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jordan?
Guy jorden was an amazing psychologist.. he had spectacular staff really friendly.. would definitely recommend to a friend or family.
About Dr. Guy Jordan, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1780773812
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.