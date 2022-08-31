Dr. Guy Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Jones, MD
Dr. Guy Jones, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Lourdes Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.
Oncology Nevada10745 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 850-6505Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Lourdes Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicaid
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Fortunately, I have very low grade Gleason score. After a very thorough consult with Dr Guy Jones, I elected the 45 external beam radiation plan. Dr Jones was extremely knowledgeable and explained treatment plans in very clear language. His staff team is professional and friendly. They made me feel comfortable and welcomed at all visits. Dr. Jones and team are highly recommendation.
- Radiation Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1073824900
- National Cancer Institute, NIH
- Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Washington State University
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.