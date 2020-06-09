Overview

Dr. Guy Foulkes, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Foulkes works at OrthoGeorgia - Macon in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.