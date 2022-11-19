Dr. Guy Fogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Fogel, MD
Overview
Dr. Guy Fogel, MD is an Interventional Endoscopist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Therapy Endoscopy, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Dr. Fogel works at
Locations
-
1
Spine Pain Be Gone8042 Wurzbach Rd Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8600
-
2
Spine Pain Be Gone2833 Babcock Rd Ste 306, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fogel?
Dr.Fogel has been my back doctor for the last 12 years. The man sincerely cares about his patients and stays on top of current/latest medical procedures. I do not know where I would be without him!
About Dr. Guy Fogel, MD
- Therapy Endoscopy
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1447293881
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Medical School
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Carraway Hosp
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fogel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fogel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fogel works at
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.