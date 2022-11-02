Dr. Farber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guy Farber, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Guy Farber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School.
Guy Farber MD295 Northern Blvd Ste 212, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I was at my lowest when I first saw Dr Farber. I was hesitant to try antidepressants again, but Dr Farber's kind & patient way quickly instilled my trust. I take my medications as prescribed and am no longer frozen by overwhelming anxiety & depression, & no longer consumed with the self-defeating, negative thoughts that plagued me for many years. I challenge my negative thoughts and think positively. Life is more manageable and I am way more productive. During weekly sessions, Dr. Farber listens with caring and respect, guiding & refocusing me when necessary to extract the important information from my sometimes jumbled or tangential thoughts. He shares practical, relevant, useful knowledge that helps me handle a variety of difficulties and he has been right on target with my medications. I am SO grateful I was led to him. I am enjoying & participating in life again after years of being anxious, depressed, stuck & unproductive. Dr. Guy Farber has truly saved my life.
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Brandeis U
Dr. Farber speaks Hebrew.
