Dr. Guy Burrows, MD
Overview
Dr. Guy Burrows, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Guy T. Burrows M.D.9191 Pinecroft Dr Ste 225, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 404-3666
Guy T. Burrows M.D., LLC1100 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 214, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 548-0273
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Burrows for his vast experience in the treatment of CIDP. Since my first visit I have gained muscle strength that I had lost, my pain is greatly improved. He performs his own testing to ensure the results are accurate. His office staff is efficient, kind and truly care. You have the ability to have your labs drawn in his office as well as your infusions can be performed there as well. His Charge it’s over the infusion suite has her certification in IVIG, as well as many years of experience administering the medication. I highly recommend Dr. Burrows, there is NO ONE I this field that has the experience and the knowledge that he does.
About Dr. Guy Burrows, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall-USAF
- Wilford Hall Med Center Aetc
- SIU Sch of Med
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrows has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burrows accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrows has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrows on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrows. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrows.
