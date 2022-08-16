See All Neurologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Guy Burrows, MD

Neurology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Guy Burrows, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Burrows works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of The Woodlands in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Guy T. Burrows M.D.
    9191 Pinecroft Dr Ste 225, Shenandoah, TX 77380
  2. 2
    Guy T. Burrows M.D., LLC
    1100 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 214, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Polyneuropathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 16, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Burrows for his vast experience in the treatment of CIDP. Since my first visit I have gained muscle strength that I had lost, my pain is greatly improved. He performs his own testing to ensure the results are accurate. His office staff is efficient, kind and truly care. You have the ability to have your labs drawn in his office as well as your infusions can be performed there as well. His Charge it’s over the infusion suite has her certification in IVIG, as well as many years of experience administering the medication. I highly recommend Dr. Burrows, there is NO ONE I this field that has the experience and the knowledge that he does.
    Tonya Robinson, RN — Aug 16, 2022
    About Dr. Guy Burrows, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821075060
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall-USAF
    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Med Center Aetc
    Internship
    • SIU Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
