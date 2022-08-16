Overview

Dr. Guy Burrows, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Burrows works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of The Woodlands in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.