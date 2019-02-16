Dr. Guy Bucy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Bucy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Guy Bucy, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine.
Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute2020 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-0277
Dr. Bucy and staff have been amazing. This is the last leg of my cancer treatment. Dr.Bucy is smart,easy to talk to and confident. The one constant I hear from the therapists as they position me is..."Perfect". For as many patients as they see in a day...you're markings must always be "Perfect". They say it slowly and confidently,then the radiation can begin. In the 7 weeks I've been there,not one off day;not one negative thing can be said. The front staff & nurses are exceptional too.
About Dr. Guy Bucy, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1316997307
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Bucy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bucy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bucy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.