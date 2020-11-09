Dr. Guy Buckle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guy Buckle, MD
Overview
Dr. Guy Buckle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Buckle works at
Locations
-
1
Shepherd Center2020 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 352-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buckle?
My son saw Dr. Buckle in Atlanta, GA and we are so sad to find out he has moved to a new practice. Dr. Buckle was extremely informative, detailed and knowledgeable with MS. Thank you Dr. Buckle for getting my son on the right path to slow down my son's MS. We will be forever grateful to you.
About Dr. Guy Buckle, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1861404642
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckle accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buckle works at
Dr. Buckle has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.