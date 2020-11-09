Overview

Dr. Guy Buckle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Buckle works at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Nystagmus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.