Dr. Guy Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guy Bernstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paoli, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Locations
Urology Health Specialists4 Industrial Blvd Ste 180, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 525-2515
Urology Health Specialists, LLC - Abington245 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-2515
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bernstein performed my vasectomy, and was pleasant and professional throughout the consultation and procedure experience. He answered my questions expertly and in a casual, disarming manner. His office staff and nurse were very friendly, too.
About Dr. Guy Bernstein, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1639178551
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Program in Urology
- NY Hosp Cornell Med Ctr
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.