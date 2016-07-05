See All Urologists in Paoli, PA
Dr. Guy Bernstein, MD

Urology
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Guy Bernstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paoli, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bernstein works at Urology Health Specialists, LLC - Abington in Paoli, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Urology Health Specialists
    4 Industrial Blvd Ste 180, Paoli, PA 19301 (610) 525-2515
    Urology Health Specialists, LLC - Abington
    245 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 (610) 525-2515

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bryn Mawr Hospital
  Lankenau Medical Center
  Paoli Hospital
  Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Keystone Health Plan East
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare
    UPMC

    Jul 05, 2016
    Dr. Bernstein performed my vasectomy, and was pleasant and professional throughout the consultation and procedure experience. He answered my questions expertly and in a casual, disarming manner. His office staff and nurse were very friendly, too.
    Derik M in Philadelphia, PA — Jul 05, 2016
    About Dr. Guy Bernstein, MD

    Urology
    41 years of experience
    English
    1639178551
    Education & Certifications

    Harvard Program in Urology
    NY Hosp Cornell Med Ctr
    Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Urology
