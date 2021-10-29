Dr. Gustavo Villegas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villegas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Villegas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gustavo Villegas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edinburg, TX.
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had Turp surgery done by Dr Villegas on 10-4-21 & he was magnificent. Surgery was a success & I experienced hardly any pain. Dr Villegas is extremely caring & very thorough. He is easy to understand & makes one feel very comfortable. I’ve been his patient for several years & feel fortunate to be under his care.
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- Urology
Dr. Villegas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villegas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villegas has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villegas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villegas speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Villegas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villegas.
