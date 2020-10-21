Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gustavo Vasquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Gustavo Vasquez, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Vasquez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Infectious Disease Associates1015 Chestnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasquez?
I am so glad he is my doctor. He saved my life.
About Dr. Gustavo Vasquez, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1427251594
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasquez works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.