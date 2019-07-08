Overview

Dr. Gustavo Torres-Cifuentes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY FRANCISCO MARROQUIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coast Plaza Hospital, Community Hospital Of Huntington Park, East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital, L A Downtown Medical Center, Los Angeles Community Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.