Overview

Dr. Gustavo Serrano, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Puero Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Serrano works at Gregorio Santos MD in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.