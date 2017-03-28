Overview

Dr. Gustavo Roman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Roman works at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.