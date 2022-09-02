Dr. Gustavo Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gustavo Rodriguez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2639Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Kellogg Cancer Center757 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-2639
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr. Rodriquez care for ovarian cancer for 5 months. His practice is excellence in healthcare at NorthShore Evanston. He is an expert surgeon who teaches his craft at University of Chicago. He wants excellence in surgery and in the clinic and it shows! I am a nurse of 50 years and the staff is the best I have ever seen. From the registrars to the nurses everyone is conscientious and very compassionate.
About Dr. Gustavo Rodriguez, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265527956
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.