Dr. Gustavo Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gustavo Rivera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Rivera works at
Gastroenterology Group of Naples PA1064 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 649-1186
Gulfshore Endoscopy Center1084 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 435-9330
- 3 9776 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 202F, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 649-1186
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
On Routine Colonoscopy Dr Rivera Found a suspicious lesion and totally removed it before it caused a problem, Thank You. His staff and nurse assistant is very attentive I highly recommend their though care.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1154573830
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
