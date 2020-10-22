Dr. Gustavo Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Ramos, MD
Overview
Dr. Gustavo Ramos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Locations
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ramos used to work with baby’s 32 yrs ago he did head surgery on my baby 1 thn he reconstructed his head yrs later. He has done bk surgery on my husband and I Excellent Compasionate Great surgeon a great friend.
About Dr. Gustavo Ramos, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.