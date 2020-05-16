Dr. Pradilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gustavo Pradilla, MD
Overview
Dr. Gustavo Pradilla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Locations
Grady Medical Sub Specialty Clinic80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-1000
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-6405
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pradilla saved my sons life when he suffered an arterial venous fistula 5 yrs ago. The entire Grady team was fabulous! THANK YOU!! Thanks to the care and advice he has made a remarkable recovery and is able to work.
About Dr. Gustavo Pradilla, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1659425916
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pradilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pradilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pradilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pradilla.
