Dr. Gustavo Plasencia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gustavo Plasencia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Salamanca and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
1
Barbara M. Muina MD PA9195 SW 72nd St Ste 230, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 285-2787
2
Jackson South Community Hospital9333 SW 152nd St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 271-0300Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 7:00pm
3
Jackson West Medical Center2801 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL 33122 Directions (305) 271-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had surgery. Mr. Placensia was the best in every thing.
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- New York Medical College
- U Salamanca
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Plasencia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plasencia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plasencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plasencia works at
Dr. Plasencia has seen patients for Colectomy, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plasencia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Plasencia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plasencia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plasencia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plasencia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.