Overview

Dr. Gustavo Plasencia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Salamanca and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Plasencia works at Jackson Medical Group in Miami, FL with other offices in Palmetto Bay, FL and Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.