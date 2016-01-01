Overview

Dr. Gustavo Parra, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Parra works at Parra Medical Clinic in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.