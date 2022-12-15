Dr. Gustavo Machado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Machado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gustavo Machado, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Adventist University Of La Plata Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and York General Hospital.
Dr. Machado works at
Locations
Prairie Shoulder Elbow and Hand Center PC4130 Pioneer Woods Dr Ste 1, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 489-4700
Prairie Shoulder, Elbow & Hand Center1730 S 70th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 489-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- York General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He explained everything to me, was truthful, kind and senser. Will go back to him when I need!
About Dr. Gustavo Machado, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1225206188
Education & Certifications
- Adventist University Of La Plata Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Machado speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Machado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machado.
