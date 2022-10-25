See All General Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Gustavo Guajardo, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gustavo Guajardo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from School of Medicine I.A. Santos, Monterrey|Tec de Monterrey ITESM, Monterrey, Mexico and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital Texsan, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Guajardo works at Texas Oncology in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Stone Oak
    18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 547-8250
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    8715 Village Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (000) 000-0000
  3. 3
    Texas Oncology - San Antonio Medical Center
    5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 547-8248
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • Methodist Hospital Texsan
  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • Northeast Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Cancer
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Lung Cancer
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)

Treatment frequency



Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Very professional, caring and done in a timely manner. No long waiting time. Courteous. I felt I mattered and cared for.
    Rosalba Kelly — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Gustavo Guajardo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144403387
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship in Thoracic Surgery The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Cancer, Houston, TX|University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX|University of Texas Health Center
    Internship
    • University San Antonio Health Center
    Medical Education
    • School of Medicine I.A. Santos, Monterrey|Tec de Monterrey ITESM, Monterrey, Mexico
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
