Dr. Gustavo Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Gustavo Gonzalez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 900 Cass St Ste 103, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 373-0313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
About Dr. Gustavo Gonzalez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558354332
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.