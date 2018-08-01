Overview

Dr. Gustavo Fernandez-Ranvier, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Fernandez-Ranvier works at Mount Sinai Doctors in Long Island City, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.